Thailand targets 80 million international tourist arrivals by 2027

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has said it hopes to drive up the number of international visitors to Thailand to 80 million over the next five years.

This would mean doubling the number of international visitors from pre-pandemic figures, exceeding the kingdom’s current population of around 70 million.

Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn said this target, once achieved, could raise the country’s tourism revenue from 1.93 trillion baht in 2019 to 5 trillion baht.

He also said the target calls for an upgrade to tourism safety standards in order to accommodate the influx of visitors.

Since the pandemic, the Thai government has initiated plans for collecting an arrival fee from international visitors. The 300 baht per person fee is expected to be implemented starting June 1 this year.

The National Tourism Policy Committee will hold a meeting on January 24 to finalize the details of the fee, which will be applicable to arriving foreign passport holders.

The fee will not be applicable to foreigners entering the country using border passes, local public servants in border areas, or those holding a valid work permit in Thailand.

