Thailand temporarily scraps TM6 arrival/departure card

Tourists arriving by air are no longer required to complete the TM6 arrival/departure card, the Cabinet has announced.

The requirement to complete the TM6 card has been temporarily lifted in a bid to ease overcrowding at airports.

On Tuesday (June 15), Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the move will help facilitate the reopening of Thailand to tourists.

The PM said that the requirement to complete the forms was the cause of overcrowding at airports in Thailand.

The government has said it will monitor if the suspension of the TM6 would cause issues with monitoring people entering or leaving the country.

While the TM6 form has been scrapped for those arriving by air, foreign tourists arriving by land or sea are still required to complete the form, according to deputy government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul.

Immigration police will collect biometric data on travellers at airports, while other traveler information is available from airlines.

Ms Traisuree said the government spends around 45.5 million baht per year printing 65 million TM6 forms.

