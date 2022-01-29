Thailand tipped to see influx of high spending tourists from Saudi Arabia

Thailand expects to see a ten fold increase in the number of tourists from Saudi Arabia after the two countries resumed diplomatic ties.

Pre-pandemic, approximately 30,000 Saudi Arabians visited Thailand each year.

However, the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA) president Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn said his organisation expects ten times that amount to visit Thailand in the future.

Mr Sisdivachr said Saudi Arabia has a population of almost 35 million people and that most tourists from the country have “high purchasing power”.

The news comes after Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha this week visited Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The meeting was the first time leaders from the two countries had met in more than 30 years.

“This historic step is the result of long-standing efforts at different levels to re-establish mutual confidence and friendly relations,” the joint statement said, following the meeting between the Thai premier and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The two countries will appoint ambassadors in the near future.

Meanwhile, national carrier Saudi Airlines said it would resume flights to Thailand in May.

