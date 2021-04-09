Thailand to close entertainment venues in 41 provinces, including Prachuap Khiri Khan

Thailand will close entertainment venues in 41 provinces Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced on Thursday.

The move is to help prevent further spread of the virus following the arrival of the more contagious ‘British’ variant.

On Thursday the CCSA said that all bars, pubs, nightclubs and massage parlours must close.

Restaurants can remain open and at the time of publishing are permitted to serve alcohol. However, social distancing measures must be strictly enforced.

While there is no outright ban on inter-provincial travel, non-essential travel should be avoided and people should work from home where possible, the CCSA said.

On Thursday, Thailand reported 405 new COVID-19 cases. In Hua Hin, as of Friday morning, 30 cases had been confirmed.

The spike of cases in Hua Hin is linked to a cluster of cases from the Maya Pub on Petchkasem Road.

Locally, a number of businesses have closed temporarily after having been visited by people who later tested positive for COVID-19.

The Maya Pub has been ordered to close for 14 days, while True Arena Sports Club and the Banyan Golf Club both posted on social media to confirm they were closing temporarily in order for deep cleaning to take place.

At the time of publishing there were no travel restrictions for anyone entering Hua Hin, apart from people who have visited venues elsewhere where COVID-19 cases have been confirmed.

Anyone, who for example visited bars in Thonglor in Bangkok, the source of a recent cluster of cases, should quarantine for 14 days on arrival in Hua Hin.

