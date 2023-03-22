Thailand to hold general election on May 14 2023

The Election Commission of Thailand (ECT) has set Sunday, 14 May 2023, as the date for the next general election in Thailand.

The election date was announced after a royal decree to dissolve the House of Representatives had been endorsed by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua.

The royal decree, countersigned by Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha, was published in the Royal Gazette on 20 March 2023, when the dissolution of the House of Representatives took effect. The Constitution states that a general election must be held within 45-60 days after the royal decree on the House dissolution comes into force.

The Prime Minister said that the House of Representatives, which had performed its duties since 2019, now closed its ordinary session at the end of its term. Then he deemed it appropriate to dissolve the House of Representatives, paving the way for a new general election in order to return the power to the people for political decisions under democratic administration.

The ECT has set 7 May 2023 for advance voting. Registration for the election of members of the House of Representatives on a constituency basis will be open from 3 to 7 April, while that for party list candidates and prime ministerial candidates will be open from 4 to 7 April. Each political party is allowed to nominate up to three candidates for the prime minister post.

In the upcoming general election, each Thai voter will be provided with two ballots: one for voting for constituency MP candidates and another for party list MP candidates. Out of the 500 members of the House of Representatives, 400 come from the election on a constituency basis and 100 from party lists of political parties.

Eligible voters who want to exercise their rights in advance voting inside or outside their constituencies in Thailand, as well as in overseas advance voting, may register from 27 March to 13 April.

