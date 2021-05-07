Thailand to introduce 300 baht tourist fee from January 2022

All foreigners arriving in Thailand will be required to pay a 300 baht tourist fee from January next year.

The 300 baht fee will be used to create a tourism fund that will help support the tourism industry in the event of future uncertainties, Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has said.

The 300 baht fee is expected to be in the form of a stealth tax and likely to be charged at the point when someone purchases a flight to Thailand.

Tourism officials first proposed the fee in 2019 in a bid to help cover the cost of medical bills from uninsured foreign tourists who undergo treatment in state hospitals.

Previously the Thai government estimated that unpaid medical bills cost the state between 300 million and 440 million baht annually.

The proposals for the tourist fee were then officially approved by the National Tourism Policy Committee earlier this year.

Mr Phiphat said that if Thailand could attract 20 million foreign tourists in 2022, some 6.2 billion baht would be generated by the tourist fee.

comments