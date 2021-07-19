Thailand to reduce public transportation capacity nationwide

(Xinhua) — Public transportation in Thailand will be further restricted from Wednesday under stepped-up measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin said on Monday.

All types of public transport in the country will have to reduce the number of passengers to half of the maximum capacity, effective from Wednesday until further notice, Taweesin said.

Domestic flights in and out of Bangkok and other most infected provinces will be temporarily banned from Wednesday, he added.

Thailand on Sunday announced an expansion of restrictive measures that include travel curbs, a night-time curfew and shopping mall closures to cover three more provinces as the current restrictions failed to contain the spread of coronavirus and the number of daily cases continued to rise sharply.

The government-run CCSA has strongly advised people who live in high-risk areas to stay at home as much as possible.

Thailand reported 11,784 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, a record number for the fourth day in a row, bringing the nation’s caseload to 415,170.

The country also recorded 81 more deaths, taking the cumulative fatalities to 3,422.

