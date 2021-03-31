Thailand to reopen in four phases beginning April 1st

The Thai government is considering easing quarantine requirements and restrictions on travel to Thailand, which will be split into four phases.

The spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s office, Anucha Burapachaisri, said that the first phase will start on April 1st. The quarantine period for foreign tourists travelling to Phuket, Krabi, Phang-nga, Chiang Mai and Pattaya will be 7 days, provided that they have been inoculated against COVID-19 and hold a vaccine certificate.

In the second phase, starting July 1st, foreign tourists travelling to Phuket, who have been inoculated, will not need to be quarantined. Vaccinated tourists travelling to Krabi, Phang-nga, Chiang Mai and Pattaya will still need to enter 7 days of quarantine.

In the third phase, starting October 1st, foreign tourists travelling to Phuket, Krabi, Phang-nga, Chiang Mai and Pattaya, who have been inoculated and hold a vaccine certificate, will not need to go into quarantine.

In the final phase, starting January 1st, 2022, any foreign tourist who has been vaccinated against COVID-19 and holds a vaccine passport, can enter Thailand without having to enter quarantine at all.

Source: ThaiPBS

