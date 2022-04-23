Thailand travel rules: All you need to know for visiting Thailand from May 1 2022

Thailand’s COVID-19 task force has approved a significant easing of restrictions for both vaccinated and non vaccinated travellers from May 1.

The easing of restrictions all but fully reopens Thailand to international tourists.

The move comes as countries around the world are beginning to relax entry rules in a bid to boost tourism.

“Adjusting measures has an impact on drawing in tourism receipts,” said Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

“Test & Go will be scrapped and there will be a shift to antigen testing on May 1. This will be more convenient and faster for visitors. Tourism is also starting to recover,” Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said during the announcement.

Thailand travel rules: Vaccinated travellers

From May 1, fully vaccinated travellers will no longer be required to undergo an RT-PCR test on arrival.

They also no longer need to pre-book a hotel room for their first night’s stay in the country, a move which ends the Test & Go scheme which has been in place since Feb 1.

However, they are still required to register with Thailand Pass in order to submit a copy of their vaccination certificate, as well as proof of COVID-19 insurance with at least $10,000 coverage, which has been reduced from $20,000.

Travellers are only recommended to take a self-ATK test if they show symptoms for COVID-19.

Upon arriving in Thailand, fully vaccinated travellers are free to go anywhere in the kingdom.

Thailand travel rules: Non-vaccinated travellers

Non vaccinated travellers to Thailand can avoid a mandatory 5 day hotel quarantine if they are able to show proof of a negative RT-PCR test within 72 hours of their departure.

Proof of the negative test result must be uploaded to the Thailand Pass system, along with proof of insurance coverage for COVID-19 of up to $10,000.

They also no longer need to show a negative RT-PCR test result either on arrival in Thailand.

Alternatively, if they are unable to show a negative RT-PCR test within 72 hours of their departure they must undergo 5 day quarantine in a hotel and take an RT-PCR test on day 5 of their stay.

If the test is negative they are free to travel anywhere in Thailand.

Proof of the 5 day hotel booking must be submitted to Thailand Pass prior to departure.

If the result is negative they can travel anywhere in Thailand.

