Thailand’s AIS, SUT, China’s ZTE team up for 5G-powered smart factory

Thailand’s leading mobile operator AIS said Friday that it has teamed up with China’s ZTE and the Suranaree University of Technology (SUT) for innovations to transform traditional production lines into smart factories via 5G technologies.

Technologies involved will include 5G cloud automated guided vehicles, inspection patrol robots, 5G AR remote guidance, VR monitoring in real time and robotic arm, the AIS said.

Tanapong Ittisakulchai, chief enterprise business officer of AIS Business, said the partnership will help develop solutions to better meet the requirements of the industrial sector in the country.

“We have built a prototype factory to level up management capabilities, and transform manufacturing processes in the context of a rapidly changing industrial sector,” Tanapong said.

Ling Zhi, ZTE vice president, said ZTE is willing to expand 5G intelligent manufacturing in Thailand. “With AIS leadership and SUT, we are committed to helping the manufacturing industry develop towards a green, low-carbon, digital and intelligent future Thailand.”

