Thailand’s Four Cannabis Strains Will Be Registered as Items of National Heritage

BANGKOK (NNT) – The country’s Ministry of Public Health reports that four cannabis strains from Thailand will be registered as items of National Heritage, to promote research into their use.

Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said these strains are called ST1, TT1, UUA1 and RD1. The strains’ registrations are currently awaiting certification by the Agriculture Department, and the process is expected to be completed in August.

He said research into the strains’ benefits and uses will be conducted by the Department of Medical Sciences (DMS), in conjunction with Rajamangala University of Technology, Isan Sakhon Nakhon Campus, and Kasetsart University Chalermphrakiat, Sakhon Nakhon Campus.

Mr Anutin added that the research will generate economic benefits for the country, as well as boost farmers’ potential to compete in the global market, which will help reduce the trade deficit. Furthermore, the DMS discovered that cannabis root can help restore function in lungs which have been damaged by a COVID-19 infection.

comments