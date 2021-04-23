Thailand’s Health Minister visits Hua Hin to support COVID-19 response

Thailand’s deputy prime minister and health minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited Hua Hin on Thursday (April 22) to show support to the front line medical staff who have been treating patients that have tested positive for the virus.

Mr Anutin, who met with Phallop Singhaseni, Provincial Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, and senior officials from Hua Hin’s public health office, also inspected Hua Hin Hospital and the neighbouring Hua Hin Community College, which has been converted to a temporary field hospital.

Currently, Hua Hin Hospital is at capacity, treating 475 COVID-19 patients, while Hua Hin Community College next door is treating 141 patients.

In addition there are five field hospitals up and running at Sanam Chao Hospital, Sanam Hua Hin Hospital 5, Rajamangala Technology College Wang Klai Kangwon Campus, Prachuap Sam Ao Hotel, and Thanarat Camp Infantry Center.

These field hospitals provide a total of 450 additional beds to be used by asymptomatic people who have tested positive for the virus.

Anutin thanked staff and officials in Hua Hin for their team work and praised their quick response and effectiveness in dealing with the outbreak in the province.

Anutin also donated 5,000 tubes of sanitiser gel, 1,500 items of PPE and 5,000 boxes of masks and other equipment for the effort in Hua Hin.

Plans to vaccinate all frontline healthcare workers in the province were on course, Anutin added.

