Thailand’s internet home speed is the fastest in the region

Thailand’s broadband internet speed is ranked number 1 after a speed test was conducted in December of last year.

It’s ranking climbed 2 spots from the past speed test out of 176 countries by the Speedtest Global Index. Beating out all the stiff competitors.

Singapore and Hong Kong are now at 2nd and 3rd place according to the test which is measured monthly.

The analysis uses millions of data from real people who use Speedtest tools. The test was developed by Ookla, which is a Seattle Washington headquartered company that has founded fixed broadband and mobile networks.

Despite the tests being founded by a US company, the U.S ranks 10th on the list.

Thailand measured an average fixed broadband speed of 308.35 megabits per second for downloads last month.

Knocking out Singapore for the top spot. It ranked 3rd in November 2020.

The global average broadband speed was 96.43 megabits per second for downloads and 52.31 megabits per second for uploads in December.

After AIS Fibre entered the market in 2015 it created more competitors to participate in the race to introduce fibre optics for internet services.

A move that succeeded the older technology of ADSL network. AIS Fibre is a home broadband unit of mobile operator Advanced Info Service.

Thailand’s fixed broadband service sector has been growing every year. In 2019 there were 10.1 million household subscribers to fixed broadband services. In 2020, the number was measured at 11 million.

Source: Thethaiger

The link for the website: Speedtest.net

