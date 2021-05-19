Thailand’s new school term postponed until June 14

The start of Thailand’s new school term has been postponed until June 14, the Education Minister Trinuch Thienthong announced on Monday (May 19).

However, schools in red zone provinces – which includes Prachuap Khiri Khan – can re-open sooner, providing they meet 44 requirements outline by the Ministry of Public Health.

(We’d recommend parents check their children’s school to confirm exactly when they plan to re-open.)

The term, already delayed due to the third wave of COVID-19 infections, had been postponed to June 1.

Now the decision has been taken to postpone the start of the academic year once more as the COVID-19 situation in some provinces, most notably in Bangkok, is still a concern.

The delay start will also allow for more teachers and school staff to be vaccinated against the virus.

The minister also said that school term will end on October 15 as previously scheduled.

comments