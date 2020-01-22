Thanathorn, Future Forward Party acquitted

Constitutional Court finds no grounds for accusation that Party was attempting to overthrow the Thai political system.

The Constitutional Court on Tuesday (January 21) acquitted the Future Forward Party and its key figures, finding them not guilty of attempting to overthrow Thailand’s political system.

The court found that Future Forward and its executives including party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and secretary general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul did not clearly act in a way that could be deemed as attempting to bring down the country’s democratic system in which the King is the head of state.

The case was brought to court by Nataporn Toprayoon, a former adviser at the Office of the Ombudsman, in May last year. In his petition, Nataporn sought a court ruling for Future Forward to be dissolved. His complaint also claimed that the opposition party – because of its triangular logo – was linked to the Illuminati secret society believed to be behind plots to overthrow monarchies in Europe.

The verdict reading started around noon, half an hour behind schedule, and lasted about 10 minutes.

Future Forward supporters, gathering at the party’s headquarters, were jubilant on hearing the verdict. Many of them reacted with loud cheers while raising their hands in triumph.

None of Future Forward figures mentioned in Nataporn’s petition came to the court on Tuesday. They reportedly were at the party’s head office at the Thai Summit Tower. Only the complainant was present during the verdict reading.

Nataporn said afterwards that he considered his mission as a patriotic Thai completed. “Now it’s the Election Commission’s duty to take action in accordance with the relevant law,” he told the media after learning of the verdict.

By Kittipong Thavevong

Source: Thailandtoday.co

Photo Credit: www.facebook.com/FWPthailand/

