“This is the moment” is the melodic new song by The Isan Project featuring the golden voice of Sonna Rele, who sang the vocal on Disney’s Cinderella theme song ’Strong’, written by Will and Daniel Ryan and part of the The Isan Projects forthcoming new album ’The Beautiful North’.

The song extols the virtues of travelling to beautiful Thailand, and tells people that the time is now right to venture out again and enjoy the hospitality of the wonderful friendly people of Thailand.

Having travelled to many parts of Thailand including Phuket on many occasions, Will fell in love with Thai culture and enjoys travelling and writing lyrics from his experiences. Will also recently produced “Where the eagles fly”, a song about the British hero Vern Unsworth who masterminded the Tham Luang cave rescue which is currently being re-created into a Hollywood blockbuster movie directed by Ron Howard and MGM. He also made the popular theme song ’Thailand amazing Thailand’.

“This is the moment” is now available on all digital stores and I urge you take a listen. Thailand is open for business and Will urges people “come to Thailand, there are so many established and emerging places to visit, enjoy yourself again and leave this past year behind, come and support the Thai people and their wonderful country”. Visitors are always seen as guests, you won’t regret your choice wherever you go.

Contact chayconnect7@outlook.com www.theisanproject.com

comments