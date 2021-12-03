The Michelin Guide Announces 5-Year Partnership Extension With TAT

Keeping the Momentum to Further Contribute and Create More Strategic Value to Thailand’s Gastro-Tourism Industry

The MICHELIN Guide and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) have mutually agreed to further their partnership for another 5 fiscal years, from 2022 to 2026.

The move is aimed to support the culinary and hospitality industries during and after the Covid-19 crisis, amplify the rebound of Thai tourism after the pandemic, and help drive the country’s key policies relevant to the Bio, Circular and Green (BCG) economy.

According to Manuel Montana, President of Michelin East Asia and Australia, under this partnership extension, The MICHELIN Guide will further explore new territories across Thailand in search of the finest restaurants, while TAT is poised to present a new accolade called ‘MICHELIN Guide Service Award presented by TAT’ to outstanding service personnel in the culinary and hospitality industries.

“The extended partnership will allow us to provide further support and contributions to Thailand’s gastronomy and tourism sectors – a much-needed morale booster for local entrepreneurs, especially during and after the pandemic. With the MICHELIN Guide’s active presence through both traditional and digital channels on a global scale, we will continue to enhance the exposure of Thailand as a world-class culinary destination, as well as help amplify the rebound of Thai tourism after the Covid-19 crisis. Additionally, in line with the Thai government’s policies around the Bio, Circular and Green economy, The MICHELIN Guide’s efforts to raise awareness and promote sustainability in the culinary and hospitality sectors, will benefit not only the country’s economy and its people, but also the planet as a whole.” said Mr. Montana.

Commenting on its debut partnership started in 2017 with The MICHELIN Guide, Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, revealed that the partnership has greatly contributed to the image of Thailand as an international gastronomic destination, the increase of Thai foods’ intrinsic value and potential in global markets, the improvement of local gastronomic excellence in quality and service, the positive professional image of Thai chefs, the attraction of talented chefs from abroad to work in Thailand, and the investment in the high-end restaurant sector.

“We are very satisfied with the initial partnership, based on relevant tangible statistics. With the partnership extension, we hope to provide support that helps encourage entrepreneurs and other professionals in the gastronomic and hospitality sectors to overcome challenges with more creativity and resilience, as well as more efforts in implementing global standards for safety and hygiene,” said Mr.Supasorn.

To learn more about The MICHELIN Guide, please visit guide.michelin.com/th/en, or follow updates regarding The MICHELIN Guide Bangkok, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Chiang Mai, Phuket & Phang-Nga 2022 on Facebook: facebook.com/MichelinGuideThailand.

comments