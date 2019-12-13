Ideal weather has greeted the royal barge procession for HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn for the celebration of his coronation yesterday. Thousands gathered along the Chao Phraya river in a specially constructed grandstands to view the spectacle of the Royal Barges, crewed by Thais in full regalia, as millions more watched the live coverage.

HM the King, accompanied by HM the Queen, started the procession at Wasukri pier at 4:00 pm. They disembarked at Ratchaworadit pier and proceeded to the Grand Palace. The procession of barges was about 1.2 kilometres long, and 100 metres wide as it made its way down the river.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua, Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, and His Royal Highness Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti were travelling on the royal barge Suphannahong, considered the most gracious and beautiful barge in the collection.

Suphannahong was crewed by 50 oarsmen with two steersmen, two officers, one standard bearer, one signalman, seven Royal Chatra bearers and one lead ‘chanter’ to sing the traditional boat song with the oarsmen chanting in unison.

By The Thaiger, The Nation

