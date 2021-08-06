Their Majesties the King and Queen donate 99.9 million baht to COVID-19 effort

BANGKOK (NNT) – Their Majesties the King and Queen have graciously presented funds to the Supreme Patriarch and the Prime Minister, so the financial aid may be used to support temples, schools, vocational institutions, universities, military agencies currently operating field hospitals, admission centers, quarantines or crematoriums in light of the COVID-19 situation.

On August 4, 2021, His Majesty the King appointed his Private Secretary ACM Satitpong Sukvimol to present 88.8 million baht to the Supreme Patriarch at Wat Ratchabophit Sathitmahasimaram Ratchaworawihan in Bangkok in the interests of supporting temples operating field hospitals, admission center, quarantines and crematoriums.

Later, HM the King designated his Private Secretary to present 99.9 million baht to Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha at Government House in support of schools, vocational institutions, universities and military agencies operating field hospitals, admission center, quarantines and crematoriums.

In total, HM the King donated 188.7 million baht with the express purpose of purchasing PPE, temperature scanners, oxygen gauges and other medical equipment and necessities, in addition to the upkeep of structures such as crematoriums.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic escalated in intensity in April of this year and spread to a large number of patients, temples, educational institutions and military units have joined the Ministry of Public Health in setting up field hospitals, admissions centers and quarantine sites to alleviate the situation.

The Supreme Patriarch meanwhile, commissioned temples to provide cremation services to the public at no cost.

Upon being informed of the act, Their Majesties the King and Queen graciously made donations to temples, schools, vocational institutions, universities and military agencies operating field hospitals, admission centers, quarantine sites and crematoriums in light of the COVID-19 situation. The donated funds are being devoted to two purposes.

The first is for temples and military agencies and marks the birthday anniversary of His Majesty the King on July 28, 2021.

The second is for educational institutions and marks the birthday anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother on August 12, 2021.

Their Majesties have been closely following the COVID-19 pandemic since it began with great concern and care, taking on the matter as a royal mission and seeking to uplift the Thai people.

Their Majesties have graciously commissioned the purchase of essential medical equipment and Biomedical Mobile Units, to extend the screening of citizens for the virus so that they may quickly access care. Since the start of the crisis, Their Majesties have donated 1.051 billion baht, with the latest donation bringing the total to 1.24 billion baht.

