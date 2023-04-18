TICKETS NOW ON SALE! SAMUI SUMMER JAZZ FESTIVAL 2023 | MAY 2-7

Bookings now available on-line for 6 sensational concerts of world-class jazz at selected 5-star resorts and beach clubs

Tickets for the 2023 ‘Samui Summer Jazz Festival’ from May 2-7 are now on sale through the online booking platform MEGATIX on the following link: Megatix – Summer Samui Jazz 2023

Tickets are priced at THB 1,000 for ticket entry only + a welcome cocktail and THB 2,500 including welcome cocktail and dinner.

For more information about the different concert venues, the international and local artists, and hotel packages, visit: www.samuisummerjazz.com

Regular updates will also be published on Facebook: SamuiSummerJazz and Instagram:

SamuiSummerJazz

With just 4 weeks to go before the kick-off of its annual ‘Samui Summer Jazz Festival 2023’ from May 2 to 7, festival organizer SKÅL International Koh Samui has finalized the line-up of events which not only showcases top jazz artists from Europe, South America, USA and Thailand, but some of Samui’s finest 5-star resorts and cool beach clubs which will provide the beachside backdrops for the nightly performances under the stars.

SKÅL Samui and its charity partner Sisters on Samui [SOS], supported by its sponsors Conrad Properties International Ltd, Brother, Wattanapat Hospital and Bangkok Airways, will again present 6 consecutive nights [May2-7] featuring world-class jazz entertainment. The festival relaunched last year to sell-out audiences and contributed to the SOS Samui Children’s Education Fund.

Commenting on the festival, artistic director, Thailand’s own Khun Koh Mr. Saxman said: “This is a fantastic cultural collaboration which brings together the crème-de-la-crème of international and Thai jazz artists to create some great music in the sensational setting of Koh Samui.”

The 6 Night Line-Up

The festival kicks-off on Tuesday May 2 at W Samui with the sensational New York Grand Classics of Swing Orchestra led by festival director, Dutch tenor sax supremo Alexander Beets and featuring jazz vocalist Anna Serierse. One of the hottest jazz productions currently on the international circuit, this jazz spectacular invites audiences to experience the exciting nightlife of New York’s renowned Broadway clubs in the golden age of jazz.

Next up is a Brazilian themed evening on Wednesday May 3 featuring the South American sax sensation Lucas Santana at the chic seafront resort Hansar Samui. Lucas Santana recently thrilled audiences in Samui with a preview concert last November to announce this year’s program.

Later that evening, the musicians move along the beach for an informal Jam Session with Samui Jazz Brothers and Susanne Alt at the popular Secret Garden Resort on Bangrak Beach.

On Thursday May 4 the entertainment moves to the island’s famous Chaweng Beach and the uber-cool SEEN Beach Club [part of the Avani Resort] where Susanne Alt DJ & Sax will be joined on the beach by the Sven Rozier Quintet featuring Lizzy Ossevoort.

The multi-award-winning resort Six Senses Samui is the stylish venue for the concert on Friday May 5 featuring the Baer Traa Quintet. Celebrated Dutch jazz vocalist Baer Traa and his musicians will host a superb evening of jazz which revolves around tight grooves, soulful songs and a shot of blues.

Saturday May 6 sees the festival return to the celebrated Santiburi Koh Samui for a concert headlined Sound of Siam featuring the cream of Thailand’s own vibrant jazz scene Koh Mr. Saxman, Pui Duangpon and others.

In the morning, there will be a special kids concert for charity partner Sisters on Samui [SOS] at the Samui Market Place in Chaweng featuring Susanne Alt and Lucas Santana.

Sunday May 7 all the festival musicians led by tenor sax supremo Alexander Beets with special guest, jazz vocalist Zosja El Rhazi will gather for a sensational afternoon of world-class jazz in the Grand Finale at the spectacular Centara Reserve Koh Samui as part of their Weekend Sunday Brunch at the beachside. Expect a sensational atmosphere and an afternoon of memorable musical entertainment overlooking Samui’s stunning Chaweng Beach.

