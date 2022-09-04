Traffic fines in Thailand: Four fold increase for speeding, tougher penalties for drunk driving

Motorists in Thailand caught breaking the rules are set to face a massive increase in fines as part of new laws taking effect from Sept 5.

Under the amended Land Traffic Act, the fine for speeding and failing to stop at a pedestrian will increase four fold to 4,000 baht.

The new fines were recently announced by Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapat, the deputy national police chief and director of the traffic management centre.

Pol Gen Damrongsak said the fines were increased for the traffic violations which were major factors in the cause of road traffic accidents.

The amended Land Traffic Act also sees tougher penalties for motorists who are caught driving under the influence of alcohol, particularly for repeat offenders.

Motorists who are caught drunk driving face fines of between 5,000 and 20,000 baht and/or up to one year in prison.

However, if a motorist is caught drinking again within one year of the first offence, the penalties increase dramatically, with repeat offenders facing fines of between 50,000 – 100,000 baht and/or up to two years in prison.

Amongst the other fines to increase from Sept 5 include:

Driving over the speed limit: punishable by a fine of up to 4,000 baht (previous penalty, maximum fine of 1,000 baht)

Driving through a red light: punishable by a fine of up to 4,000 baht (previous penalty, maximum fine of 1,000 baht)

Failing to stop at a pedestrian crossing:, punishable by a fine of up to 4,000 baht (previous penalty, maximum fine of 1,000 baht)

Wrong-way driving: punishable by a fine of up to 2,000 baht (previous penalty, maximum fine of 500 baht)

Not wearing a helmet: punishable by a fine of up to 2,000 baht (previous penalty, maximum fine of 500 baht)

Not wearing a seat belt: punishable by a fine of up to 2,000 baht (previous penalty, maximum fine of 500 baht)

There are also stricter penalties for people engaging in and/or organizing road racers, as well as for the operators of shops who tune or modify vehicles to take part in the road races.

Meanwhile, Pol Gen Damrongsak confirmed that child seats will now not be mandatory from Sept 5, as previously announced.

He said the Royal Thai Police Office and the Department of Land Transport will confirm the rules regarding child seats on Dec 4.

