Travel to Thailand will get easier from April 1 – Here’s what you need to know

Thailand is set to further ease entry requirements for fully vaccinated foreign tourists, the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

From April 1, foreign tourists entering Thailand under the Test & Go, Sandbox or Alternative Quarantine programs will no longer be required to show proof of a negative RT-PCR test within 72 hours of travel.

They will, however, still be required to take an RT-PCR test on arrival in Thailand.

Tourists entering under the Test & Go program will also have to take a self administered ATK test on day five of their stay.

The length of time tourists are required to spend in ‘quarantine’ has also been reduced for the Sandbox and Alternative Quarantine programs.

From April 1, tourists entering Thailand as part of the Sandbox program will be able to travel to other destinations in Thailand after five days, a reduction from the current requirement of seven days.

Meanwhile, the length of mandatory quarantine for the Alternative Quarantine program will be reduced to five days and an RT-PCR test on day 4 or 5.

In addition, the CCSA also announced an increase in the number of entry points into Thailand by air, land and sea.

Hat Yai Airport has now been approved as a new entry point for air travel. The other approved air entry points are Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, U-Tapao, Phuket, Krabi, Samui and Chiang Mai.

The number of entry points by land has also been increased to four: Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Songkhla, and Satun.

People traveling by sea can now enter Thailand via Phuket, Chon Buri, and Surat Thani.

Spokesperson Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin said the CCSA will consider opening more entry points in May, providing the COVID-19 situation improves.

