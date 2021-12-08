Two more possible cases of Omicron found in Thailand

Thailand has detected two more possible cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said on Wednesday.

The cases were discovered in two Thai women who had travelled back from Nigeria.

The women, aged about 46 and 36, respectively, had travelled on the same Qatar Airways flight via Doha, which landed in Bangkok on Nov 24.

The women had already entered into mandatory 14 day quarantine as they had not yet been vaccinated, health officials said.

As part of entering quarantine, they were required to take RT-PCR test on Nov 24, which were confirmed as positive.

They told health officials in Thailand they had not worn a mask while attending a crowded meeting in Nigeria.

On Nov 26, the World Health Organisation announced the discovery of the Omicron variant.

Following the announcement health officials in Thailand decided to retest the samples given by the two women as a precautionary measure.

The additional test results are expected within one to two days, health officials.

