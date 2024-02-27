UK Visa Application Centre in Bangkok is relocating

Here is some important news for anyone who needs to apply for a visa to visit the United Kingdom.

The UK Visa Application Centre, which is located at the Trendy Office Building on Sukhumvit Soi 13, is moving to a new location from 18 March 2024.

The UK Visa Application Centre and the HMPO address in Bangkok, Thailand will be relocated to the new address below:

Visa Application Centre and HMPO address:

VFS (Thailand) Ltd.

The Shoppes at Belle Grand Rama 9,

131/1,141/1, Unit BS003 – BS003/1,

1st Floor, Rama 9, Huay Kwang,

Bangkok 10310 Thailand.

There will be no services available from 18 March 2024 at the old address – The Trendy Office Building, 28th Floor, 10/200 , Sukhumvit Soi 13 , Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey-Nua, Wattana, Bangkok 10110 Thailand.

How to reach the new location:

1. By MRT- take MRT and get off at Phra Ram 9 station.

a. Take exit # 3 to reach G-Tower and get on the Belle shuttle car behind G-tower or;

b. take exit #2 to exit from Central Rama 9 and walk towards right to reach Belle tower

2. By car- follow the Google map above. There are ample parking spaces within the building. First 1 hour is free, be sure to get stamp from VFS before exiting VAC.

3. By bus- get off at Central Rama 9 and walk for 5 mins to reach The Shoppes Belle.

