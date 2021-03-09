Vaccinated travellers mandatory quarantine reduced to 7 days

The mandatory quarantine period in Thailand has been 14 days, exceeding up to 16 days and 15 nights. Now the Thai government has examined the quarantine period and announced changes.

If you’ve been vaccinated against Covid-19, the compulsory quarantine period will be deducted from 14 days to 7 days.

The announcement was declared by Thailand’s Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirankul in a press conference yesterday.

Those who did not receive the jab, but have medical documents declaring that they are Covid-free, will be-require to quarantine for 10 days.

Minister Anutin says vaccination must be applied within 3 months of travelling to Thailand.

Visitors must show negative Covid-19 test resulted issued within 72 hours of their departure to Thailand.

Although, those travelling from Africa must still quarantine for 14 days “due to the concern about the new Covid variants”.

Source: The Thaiger

