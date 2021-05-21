Vaccine registration for foreigners in Thailand begins June 7

Foreigners in Thailand will be able to register to receive the COVID-19 vaccination from next month, according to Natapanu Nopakun, Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Speaking on Friday (May 21) Natapanu said that foreigners will be able to register for the vaccine at local vaccination centres or hospitals from June 7.

Foreigners will use their social security or passport number to register for the free vaccination.

Vaccines will be given to foreigners at the same time as Thai nationals, Natapanu added.

Once registration has been completed, foreigners will be given an appointment date to receive their vaccine – this could be the same day as registration or at a later date, depending on what appointments are available.

“I believe I am giving you quite good news,” said Natapanu.

It had previously been reported that the government would develop a mobile to facilitate foreigners to register for the vaccine. However, the app will now not be developed, Natapanu confirmed.

“The issue with pre-registrated appointments on applications is verification of data spread across multiple agencies. CCSA resolved that for foreign nationals, it would be “on-site registration”. Specific agencies have been assigned, and a modality set, for each group”, Natapanu said in a tweet.

The Thai government says in person registrations will be the fastest way to ensure foreigners in Thailand can be vaccinated.

In Hua Hin, vaccination centres will be set up at the following the locations, although we expect more information regarding this to be released before June 7:

Hua Hin Hospital

Hua Hin Hospital 3, Nong Kae sub-district.

Hua Hin Hospital 4, off Soi 51

Hua Hin Hospital 5

Market Village shopping mall

Blu Port Hua Hin

