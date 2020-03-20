Vendors jailed for selling overpriced masks

Five vendors have been sentenced to between six months and 18 months in jail for selling face masks at inflated prices while two others have got a suspended jail term and a fine of 25,000 baht each.

The seven vendors — one man and six women — were taken to the Criminal Court on Thursday.

Named as defendants in a lawsuit filed by public prosecutors were Ms. Naparisara Khosuk, Mr. Pongpan Somsud, Ms. Namphon Eoisiri, Ms. Umaporn Mankhong, Ms. Nissara Maharuenkhwan, Ms. Thasaporn Chanthanapithan and Ms. Tao Srithewee.

They were charged with selling face masks, which are on the price control list, at inflated prices.

They were caught during a government crackdown on overpriced protective gear following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

WRITER: Online Reporters

Source: Bangkok Post

