Virologist: Young adults more likely to experience side effects after AstraZeneca shot

BANGKOK (NNT) – The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is currently being administered to the elderly in Thailand, and no adverse reactions were reported in most recipients. A large batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine is also available for young adults. According to studies, they may experience fever, body aches or swelling and redness around the injection spot. These effects will disappear in 24 hours.

Head of the Center of Excellence in Clinical Virology at the Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University, Prof. Dr. Yong Poovorawan, today provided information about administering the AstraZeneca vaccine to young adults, who are more susceptible to adverse reactions than the elderly.

Prof. Dr. Yong said that everyone must understand that working-age adults are more likely to experience fever or body aches than the elderly, after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Not many senior people have complained about having a fever after receiving the dose. With more doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to arrive soon, recipients who are under 30 years of age may have to take paracetamol, a medication used to treat fever and moderate pain, once they return home.

According to the Center of Excellence in Clinical Virology, some young recipients may experience adverse events, such as swelling and redness around the injection site. Common side effects, including fever, are temporary, and will disappear in 24 hours. However, in rare cases, these effects may last two to three days.

Studies show that young adults, who have a strong reaction after receiving the vaccine, will trigger a strong immune responses. It is normal that women have higher immune responses than men, and young people have higher immune responses than the elderly. If everyone understands the issue, they won’t panic if they have side effects. People who have severe side effects are advised seek medical attention.

