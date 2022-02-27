Water throwing, parties set to be discouraged this Songkran, but travel restrictions unlikely

The National Security Council (NSC) has said there will not be another lockdown to curb COVID-19 infections unless it was the only option remaining.

NSC Secretary-General Gen Supoj Malaniyom made the announcement amid a surge of Omicron coronavirus cases, adding that the number of new cases is likely to drop next month.

The NSC chief also said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered provincial governors to tackle local clusters through administrative mechanisms. The government expects the number of new cases to decline in March, with close-to-normal livelihoods to return in time for the Songkran Festival in April.

He further noted that the government did not intend to impose travel restrictions for this year’s Songkran holidays, though gatherings, parties and other high-risk activities would still be discouraged.

NNT

