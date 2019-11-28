Weekend pedestrian zones planned for city centre to promote tourism

Silom, Chinatown, Khaosan as well as parts of Thonburi to hold events and sell local products.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is introducing two walking streets in the Silom Road and the Chinatown (Yaowaraj) areas during weekends from mid-December in a bid to boost tourism and stimulate the economy.

Under the plan, Khaosan Road will also serve as a stage for arts and culture showcases and will host performances of Khon and Nang Talung every Monday from December 16 onward, BMA deputy governor Sakoltee Phattiyakul announced following the Tuesday (November 26) meeting of city executives to discuss tourism-boosting activities. Khaosan will also become a weekend walking street attraction (possibly also extending to the nearby Tanao and Sib Sam Hang roads) from January 15, 2020,

The Silom Walking Street in Bang Rak district, stretching from the Sala Daeng Intersection to Nararom Intersection will be closed to vehicles from Sunday noon until 10pm starting from December 15. Events featuring booths selling goods, food and music will take place every third Sunday of the month until May, when the project will be evaluated and a decision made whether to extend or end it.

The Yaowaraj Walking Street in Samphanthawong district featuring decorative lights, food, and music will be held from 7pm to midnight on Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting from the weekend of December 13-15. On Friday and Saturday, the far left and far right lanes of the road running through Yaowarat from the Chalermburi Intersection to Rajawongse Intersection will be closed for vehicles leaving just enough space for limited traffic flow while the whole road will be closed to vehicular traffic on Sunday.

Anther interesting attraction is Klong Bang Luang area in Phasi Charoen district that showcases Bangkok’s canal-side culture with temples, restaurants and shops selling community products from 15 districts on the Thon Buri side of Chao Phraya River, he said. The Khlong Bang Luang event will be held six times on Saturday and Sunday starting from January 18 and throughout February with a boat service being offered every 15 minutes compared to the current service of every 30 minutes, he added.

As for the Kudi Chin historic neighborhood overlapping the Khlong San and Thon Buri districts, the “Art in Soi” event featuring arts and cultural shows, decorative lights and food will held once every three months starting in January, he said, adding that the the city was discussing a budget which may need additional funding from the private sector.

The city also is looking at a suitable time and venue to organize a “street food festival”, while planning to arrange 2-3 concerts in public parks to bring a festive mood to the city on such occasions as Valentine’s Day, he added.

The next meeting would see 50 district offices presenting their plans for tourism-promoting activities in the areas under their jurisdiction. It is expected that those with the most potential will receive approval and fill the city’s tourism calendar for 2020 and be promoted to visitors, he said.

Source: ThailandToday.co

