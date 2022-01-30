Wellness Sandbox tourists to spend more than double the amount of other tourists: TAT

Tourists who visit Hua Hin and Cha Am under the planned ‘Wellness Sandbox’ will spend on average more than double the amount of money than other tourists, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has estimated.

According to TAT, Wellness Sandbox tourists will spend an average of $3,276 USD or approximately 109,400 THB per person, per trip.

By comparison, in 2019, the average spend of tourists to Thailand was 48,580 THB per person, per trip, according to data from the Ministry of Tourism & Sports.

The Thailand Wellness Sandbox was announced in January, with Hua Hin and Cha Am selected as pilot destinations for the project.

The aim is for Hua Hin and Cha Am to become a world leading destination for medical tourism

It will also see health services and facilities in the region upgraded to meet international standards, government spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said when announcing the project.

The Thailand Wellness Sandbox program will run concurrently with the Thailand Riviera project, which aims to boost tourism along Thailand’s western coast.

Both projects are part of wider plans from the Thai government as to how tourism can further boost the economy during its post pandemic recovery.

comments