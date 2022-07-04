Without the Chinese, here are the top 10 nationalities to visit Thailand in 2022

Thailand welcomed over 2.1 million tourists during the first six months of the year, according to data released by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

The data revealed a total of 2,124,326 tourists entered Thailand from 1 Jan to 30 Jun 2022, generating in excess of 116 billion baht.

Indians accounted for the largest number of tourists during the same period, with 234,206, followed by Malaysians (196,764) Singaporeans (127,371) and Brits (125,284).

Unsurprisingly, most tourists to Thailand are currently arriving by air at Suvarnabhumi Airport, followed by Phuket Airport, the land border checkpoint in Sadao, Don Mueang Airport and the land border checkpoint in Nong Khai.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Tourism of Sports estimates that Thailand will see a total of 9.3 million tourists visit the country this year.

The Ministry says it expects another 2.7 million tourists to visit Thailand between now and September, while a further 4.5 million will visit between October and December.

The number of arrivals are expected to surge after the country scrapped the Thailand Pass pre-registration system on July 1.

In June, approximately 25,000 to 30,000 tourists arrived in Thailand per day.

However, speaking on Saturday (July 2), Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said more than 40,000 tourists per day will visit Thailand throughout July following the cancellation of Thailand Pass.

While the latest data on tourists to Thailand shows an upward trend, the number of visitors to the country remains well short of pre-pandemic levels.

In 2019, Thailand was visited by 40 million tourists, with approximately 110,000 tourists arriving in the country each day.

Notable by their absence are Chinese tourists, over 10 million of whom visited Thailand in 2019, which accounted for the kingdom’s largest source of visitors.

Top 10 nationalities to visit Thailand in 2022

1. India (234,206 tourists)

2.Malaysia (196,764)

3. Singapore (127,371)

4.United Kingdom (125,284)

5. United States (107,544)

6. Germany (97,457)

7. Australia (79,582)

8. Cambodia (74,825)

9. France (73,654)

10. Russia (70,762)

