World’s richest footballer is playing for a Thai League 1 team

The world’s richest footballer has signed for Thai League 1 team Chonburi FC, in a bid to resurrect his career.

Faiq Bolkiah, 23, is the nephew of the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam and an heir to a fortune said to be worth USD 20 billion.

He signed for Chonburi FC in December after being released by Portuguese side Maritimo, where he failed to make a single appearance.

However, his debut for Chonburi FC in January saw Bolkiah become the first Bruneian to play in the Thai League 1 and the first Bruneian to play for an overseas top division team.

Since making his debut Bolkiah has put in a number of good performances, earning rave reviews back home in his native Brunei.

A report by the Borneo Bulletin from earlier in March said: “Brunei Darussalam star Faiq Jefri Bolkiah continued to shine in the Hilux Revo Thai League 1 after creating a third assist for current club Chonburi FC during a 1-1 draw with Chiangmai United at the 700th Anniversary Stadium in Chiangmai”.

He also picked up the man of the match award for the second time.

Bolkiah’s youth career saw him make appearances for a number of teams in England, including Southampton, Chelsea and Arsenal, before signing for Leicester City in 2016, where he remained until 2020.

On April 16, Chonburi FC are set to play Prachuap FC at the Chonburi Stadium.

At the time of writing, Chonburi FC currently sit 6th in the Thai League 1.

