Zoetis earns the Best Place To Work certification in Thailand for 2021

Bangkok, May 24th 2021 , Zoetis Thailand, an affiliate of the global animal health company dedicated to supporting customers and their businesses in ever better ways, has recently been recognized as one of the best places to work in Thailand for 2021. During the assessment, The company received outstanding scores across several aspects of their workplace going above and beyond the norm to create an enjoyable and meaningful work environment.

In this very unusual year, we learned again that employers in Thailand that consider the overall wellbeing of their employees are regarded well. Zoetis in thailand is a great exemple of such companies that have stepped up with policies and practices to support and protect employees’ physical and emotional health, while continuing to keep the focus on their clients’ needs.

“I am proud of our team’s continuous efforts in driving our business objectives through our Core Beliefs. Whether it’s driving our innovative growth strategy, enhancing our customers’ experience or leading our sustainability efforts, our colleagues make the difference! We, Thailand Leadership team, are committed to continue striving towards a high-performing culture with a clear focus on colleague well-being, inclusive climate as well as prioritizing our colleague development which will remain few of our key priorities. To win in the market place, we must win in the workplace” said Kulpreeya Buddharudisuk, Country General Manager for Zoetis Thailand.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the ‘Platinum Standard’ in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions. Join our community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

