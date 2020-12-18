Easing the travel restrictions

The government is easing travel restrictions for visitors from 56 countries to boost the country’s tourism industry, although arrivals are still required to undergo the 14-day Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ).

Tourists from countries including Australia, France and the United States can travel without visas, but would still require a Covid-free certificate 72 hours prior to their arrival and a confirmed booking at an ASQ facility, says CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin.

Upon arrival, visitors would undergo the usual two-week quarantine, adding the normal 30-day visa would be extended to 45 days.

During this period, visitors would undergo three Covid-19 tests, instead of the normal two. “More testing could potentially lead to shorter quarantine periods in the future,” said Dr Taweesilp.

Previously, all arrivals were tested twice during their quarantine, between three to five days after arrival, and again on days 11-13.

Under the new restriction measures, visitors are now tested three times, on day 1, 9 and 14. This experimental process would continue until Dec 31. Health officials would then study the results and assess whether quarantine period could possibly be reduced to 10 days, Dr Taweesilp said.

Assessment of the new measures will begin on Jan 1 and is likely to be summarised by Jan 15.

Source: Bangkok Post

