ThailandPlus for Travelers, a smart app for Covid-free tourists

ThailandPlus is an app developed by the Ministry of Digital for Economy and Society in collaboration with networking partners to assure long-staying tourists with STV (Special Tourist Visa) traveling to Thailand and alert health agencies any signs of Covid-19 re-infection.

Tourists will have to apply for the application when entering the country. Thai Embassy at the country of origin will provide the app’s installation upon arrival at the disease control checkpoint. It monitors the tourist’s health status and track their whereabouts via GPS and Bluetooth technology during their stay in the country including the 14-day mandatory quarantine.

The app is convenient and easy to use, and does not breach any individual rights or freedom. Once installed, tourists can register by just filling in the Certificate Of Entry (COE) contact number, and the necessary travel documents.

