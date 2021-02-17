2020 likely to be even worse than 2020

Thai airlines and hotels fear that the tourism crisis in 2021 is set to dominate last year in terms of its impact, as they appeal for government aid.

Asia Aviation has warned that when international tourism resume, there may not be enough suppliers to meet the demand as most operators have had to shut down.

Executive Chairman Tassapon Bijleveld says despite the government’s domestic tourism stimulus campaign, over 1.3 million airline seats remain available.

Even though the subsidy has been increased 2,000 to 3,000 baht, Tassapon says the take-up is suggestive of people’s reluctance to fly, choosing to travel to destinations within driving distance instead.

More than half of the restaurants and shops in Don Mueang airport had to close temporarily indicating a lower level of consumption.

We need support from the government, or else the whole tourism industry will collapse before things get back to a better shape.

Source: The Thaiger

comments