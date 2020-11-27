2021 International tourism is unpredictable, says TAT

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has always been super optimistic with the future of Thailand’s tourist industry. But after being battered by the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, international travelling and the tourism sector seemed to be unpredictable in 2021.

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said: “There are unpredictable factors that come into play when trying to determine how 2021 will pan out, like the availability of a Covid-19 vaccine, the number of coronavirus infections and travel restrictions. The tourism sector might not have what’s considered a normal revenue, at least 80% of the pre-pandemic level, until 2022.”

“We set 2021 as a year of adjustment before seeing a leap in 2022. We forecast Thailand will achieve 2.5 trillion baht in tourism revenue in 2022, or 80-90% of 2019, which recorded 3 trillion baht,” he added.

Yuthasak says he met with an official from the Chinese Embassy and said that large groups of Chinese tourists, making up around 10 million, or 25% of foreign arrivals in 2019, will probably not travel to Thailand until a Covid-19 vaccine is commercially available.

Sources: The Thaiger | Bangkok Post

Photo: AP Photo/Amr NAbil

