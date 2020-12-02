“ASQ Paradise” – TAT’s giant leap in current tourism

1st Dec, BANGKOK – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) together with Thailand-based Locanation Company Limited had launched today the creation of asq.locanation.com website under the “ASQ Paradise” project to provide tourists from overseas complete information on the standards for quarantine at selected Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) hotels nationwide.

“TAT’s collaboration for the ‘ASQ Paradise’ project emphasizes the strength of Thailand’s tourism infrastructure even as the country is in the grip of the global pandemic crisis. TAT sees an opportunity during this crisis to show other aspects of our tourism potential to the world,” says Ms Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Deputy Governor for Tourism Products and Business.

“Not only do we retain our outstanding hospitality and travel services, but also the highest possible standards for pandemic control and quarantine,” she added.

The asq.locanation.com is a pre-entry quarantine service platform offering complete information including room rates, reservations and other essential services for foreign travellers. The website is also available in both English and Chinese languages.

At press time, the website already features 107 selected ASQ hotels offering quarantine packages ranging from 27,000 Baht to 220,000 Baht for the two-week stay in hotels.

ASQ Club Thailand’s President Prin Pathanatham said, “Previously, tourist information about quarantine facilities in Thailand was very scattered. With the launch of the asq.locanation.com website, the ASQ Club Thailand believes that it will definitely prove to be an asset for overseas tourists, local entrepreneurs, or foreigners working in Thailand who want to research everything themselves and book directly with participating ASQ hotels.”

TAT will also launch an official LINE account in both languages to provide information and answer to queries from quarantined tourists.

Source: thepattayanews.com

comments