Bangkok Airways will be resuming its flights from Samui-Phuket, Phuket-Hat Yai and Phuket-Pattaya/Rayong this month.

The Phuket-Samui flights will resume this Sunday, October 25, and the Phuket-Pattaya flights will operate next Tuesday, October 27. However, the Phuket-Samui flights will operate every Sunday and Wednesday on their ATR72 turbo prop regional planes.

Please check their website for flight schedules and promo fares.

