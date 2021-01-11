Despite the outbreak, STV is still applicable

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the Special Tourist Visa (STV) program is still valid for foreign tourist and not subjected to any additional restrictions, even after the recent spike of Covid infections.

“Yes, we’re open to everyone,” Yuthasak said by phone. “The same requirements still apply to foreigners travelling on STV. It’s not related to the situation in our country since they are required to get tested and undergo the 14-day quarantine.”

He also said the second wave of coronavirus outbreak in the kingdom appears to have no effect on the number of STV applicants so far. “They keep coming in,” Yuthasak said.

Under the STV program, foreigners from any country are allowed to visit Thailand for up to 270 days, but they must agree to spend 14 days in Alternate State Quarantine (ASQ) facilities upon their arrival paying for all the expenses involved, such as accommodations and medical insurance.

Travellers can also visit thailand on other visas such as the 45-day tourist visa waiver program and the regular Tourist Visa (TR), which allows people from countries which have no visa waiver agreement with Thailand to stay up to 90 days.

However, Yuthasak said those visas are subject to the same quarantine requirements as the STV.

Although back in Sept 2020 the government said the STV will attract 1,200 tourists entering the country per month and generate more than 1.2 billion baht in revenue.

But two months later, only 825 tourists from 29 countries entered the country through the STV scheme.

“It depends on a number of factors as well such as the outbreak situation in their home country and seasons,” says the TAT governor.

