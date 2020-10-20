First 41 tourists from China arriving today on Special Tourist Visa

The first group of 41 foreign tourists from Shanghai will be arriving today in Bangkok. The figure might look too small but at most, it’s a new beginning for tourism after almost 8 months ban on international travel.

The visitors are travelling on Special Tourist Visa (STV), which permits them to stay for 90 days and extendable to a maximum of 180 days. The passengers will disembark at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok this evening.

Upon arrival, they will be tested for coronavirus and register for the Covid-19 tracking application. They will then be transported to certified quarantine accommodations and stay for the next 14 days. Although the STV allows them to stay long term, the visitors will only stay for 30 days, including the 2-week quarantine.

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said: “If the first group of Chinese tourists is considered to be generally successful, the TAT might propose to the CCSA and the cabinet to increase the number of tourists allowed in the country.

Source: The Thaiger

comments