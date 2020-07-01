Govt pours 22 billion into local tourism

During yesterday’s meeting, the cabinet announced the approval of two stimulus packages worth 22.4 billion baht to revive domestic tourism which has been crippled by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The packages will start today until Oct 31, said a deputy government spokeswoman. Originally, the Tourism and Sports Ministry proposed three packages namely, “Happiness-sharing trips”, “Let’s travel”, and “Moral Support”. However, two of the packages have been merged as one and is called the “We travel together” package, she added.

The “Happiness-sharing trips” package worth 2 billion baht is to subsidise domestic flight fares, inter-provincial bus fares and car rental fees for a total of 2 million people.

The government will subsidise 2 million air tickets, with the subsidy limited to 2,000 baht per person. Eligible people must pay for their tickets first and the government will pay them back 40% of ticket prices. For round-trip tickets, the subsidy is limited to no more than 1,000 baht per seat.

The “Let’s travel” package worth 18 billion baht will fund subsidies for accommodation, food and other services provided at tourist destinations.

The government will subsidise five million baht of hotel accommodation at 40% of the normal room rates, with the subsidy limited to 3,000 baht per night for up to five nights. Tourists will pay for the other 60%.

Subsidies for other services, including food, are capped at 600 baht per room per night. The subsidised tourist facilities must be outside the tourists’ home provinces to qualify.

Hotels and restaurants can register to join the package today and they must have a certificates issued by the Department of Tourism. The public can start register on July 15 at www.เราเที่ยวด้วยกัน.com or We travel together.

As for the “Moral Support” package worth 2.4 billion baht, it will fund holiday travel for 1.2 million health volunteers and officials of sub-district hospitals. The package is also expected to facilitate more than 13,000 tour agencies.

The subsidy is limited to 2,000 baht per tourist for a trip of at least two days and one night, and is expected to also help 13,000 tour firms.

Original writer: Gary Boyle | Bangkok Post

