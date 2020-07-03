Hua Hin Airport to increase domestic flights in August

Hua Hin Airport will be operational for domestic flights starting August 7, increasing the district’s local tourism.

Mr Udon Allson, adviser for the Deputy Minister of Transport has told Hua Hin Today that Thai Air Asia has issued a letter to increase its domestic flights starting next month. The flight schedules are as follows:

Flight FD3910 Hua Hin – Udon Thani |departure time: 11.30 | arrival: 12.55 (Friday, Sunday)

Flight FD3911 Udon Thani – Hua Hin | departure time: 13.25 | arrival: 14.40 (Friday, Sunday)

Flight FD3900 Chang Mai – Hua Hin | departure time: 10.00 | arrival: 11.00 (Friday, Sunday)

Flight FD3901 Hua Hin – Chiang Mai |departure time: 15.10 | arrival: 13.10 (Friday, Sunday)

A budget of 250 million baht has been allocated to Hua Hin Airport for the extension of its runway in order to support international flights as well.

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha together with the Ministry of Tourism had recently launched the ‘Travel Bubble’ plan to increase domestic and international tourism in order to revive the country’s crippled economy caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is expected that this travel plan will boost the tourism industry in Prachuap Khiri Khan and Petchaburi provinces.

Mr Udon believes that there will be more flights from other major cities to Hua Hin in the near future. He also encouraged entrepreneurs of tourism-related businesses in preparing themselves and promote the “Thai Thiew Thai” project to ensure the region’s economy as more local and international tourists will start pouring towards the end of the year if the ‘second wave’ of the pandemic will not occur.

