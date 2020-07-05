Koh Samui hosts domestic travel promotion for Thais and expats

Koh Samui, one of Thailand’s most popular beach resort destinations, is holding Thailand’s first domestic travel promotion event between 3-5 July, 2020, at Eden Zone, 3rd floor, Central World, Bangkok, which is for both Thais and expats in the country.

Under the branding campaign slogan of “Samui Unlock Sale”, the event is being organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Koh Samui Office, Tourism Association of Koh Samui, Thai Hotel Association Southern Chapter – East Coast, Samui Spa Association, Bangkok Airways and alliances.

TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Mr. Tanes Petsuwan said it was the first such promotion organized by a Thai tourism destination after the easing of nationwide lockdowns. He said it will be perfectly in line with the TAT’s campaign to promote domestic tourism in the July-October period.

At the promotional event, special discounts of up to 70% are being offered on airfares to/from Samui, with starts at 4,400 Baht. Special prices are also being offered for marine tours, travel packages, car rentals and accommodation.

Major tourist attractions in the area; such as, Laem So Chedi, Wat Samret, and the Grandpa and Grandma Rocks, all from Lamai Beach, the famous spots of Koh Samui. Visitors will also be able to avail of island cruises, excursions to Koh Tan, and exploration of bat caves.

Samui Airport has resumed normal operations in strict compliance with the safety measures and social distancing guidelines for all passengers and staff set by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT). These include passengers and staff screening, health and body temperature checks, staff wearing protective masks at all times when on duty, and social distancing arrangements at all service areas.

Located roughly 700 kms south of Bangkok and 35 kms off the coast of Surat Thani, Koh Samui is one of Asia’s and indeed the world’s favorite resort islands, going by the various readers’ choice awards and other international accolades bestowed upon it over the years.

The promotions are valid for the period between July-October 2020. Further details can be found at the Ko Samui Tourism Promotion Association www.samuitaks.org. For more information, call the TAT Koh Samui Office at +66 (0) 7742-0720, 7742-0504, or follow Facebook Fanpage: TAT KOH SAMUI.

Source: Pattaya Mail | tat.news.org

