Long Buddhist holiday estimates 40 percent reduction in domestic tourism

The long Buddhist festival holiday, which starts today, is set to see over a 40% reduction in domestic tourism. The Tourism and Transport Authority of Thailand (TAT) has made the estimation which tallies around 1.09 million domestic trips, a number that is down 44% from last year’s Makha Bucha Day.

The 2nd wave of the Covid pandemic this year has made potential tourists cautious about spending money, with the holiday forecasted to yield 3.9 billion baht.

That number is 38% lower than the same period last year.

Hotel occupancy rates are also expected to only be 50% of last year’s tally on average.

Other venues that are normally open for tourists on this holiday, such as the ancient Buddha’s footprint at Khao Khitchakut in Chanthaburi, have been closed out of fears for Covid spreading.

As one of the country’s top 10 religious events, it is indicative of how the 2nd wave has taken a toll on the country’s tourism.

The event’s closing is attributed to the forecasted 74% drop in trips to Thailand’s northeastern region, otherwise known as Isaan.

And, if there are fewer tourists, then there is less revenue. The cancellation is expected to decrease expenditures by 68% on average.

