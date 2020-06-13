Six zoos and national parks to reopen

Six zoos will reopen for visitors free of charge, with 127 national parks also set to open their doors again soon starting June 15.

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-archa have announced that Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri, Chiang Mai Zoo, Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo, Songkhla Zoo, Khon Kaen Zoo, Ubon Ratchathani Zoo and the Elephant Nature Park in Surin will reopen on Monday with no entrance fee charged until the end of June.

However, a 2,000-visitor daily limit will be divided into two entry periods, which are 8:00am – 12 noon and from 12 noon – 5:00pm, to avoid overcrowding.

He advised that visitors should book their tickets through phone or online. Upon arrival, visitors will have their temperatures checked and register on the ‘Thai Chana’ app. He also said that social distancing will be enforced in crowded areas such as ticket booths, shuttle buses and food stalls.

Meanwhile, 127 national parks will also reopen but 28 marine parks remain closed since it’s the monsoon season. Mr Varawut said 64 national parks will be completely open while another 63 will not open all areas just yet.

“During the closure of 155 parks in the past 3 months, we’ve seen how nature has revived itself. I’d like to ask for cooperation from visitors — please do not litter. Over the past three months, we didn’t see any animals die from eating rubbish. If this happens [an animal dying from eating litter], I will close the park right away,” he added.

Original Writer: Apinya Wipatayotin

Source: Bangkok Post

