TAT joins forces with THAI to promote 60th anniversary promotions

Two of Thailand’s key hospitality and tourism industry drivers are gearing up to mark their 60th anniversaries in 2020

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is joining forces with Thai Airways International (THAI) to mark their 60th anniversaries in 2020 with a range of tourism promotions aimed at strengthening the kingdom’s positioning as a preferred tourist destination whilst promoting responsible tourism, in line with the global sustainable development goals.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said, “TAT is delighted to form another collaboration with THAI to celebrate our 60th anniversaries together. Indeed, we share similar goals in attracting international travelers to Thailand for memorable Thai travel experiences and promoting domestic tourism to stimulate the local economy.”

In 2020, TAT aims to maintain Thailand’s position among the world’s top 6 in terms of global tourism revenue. The country’s overall tourism revenue is expected to increase by 10%, or about 3.71 trillion Baht, comprising 2.431 trillion Baht from international tourism and 1.28 trillion Baht from domestic tourism.

Yuthasak added that, “2020 also marks TAT’s ever-stronger commitment on tourism sustainability. We will continue to work closely with strategic partners; such as, THAI and other tourism stakeholders to place greater focus on promoting responsible tourism.

This includes our on-going ‘Reduce Plastic Waste’ (Lot Lok Luea) project, which encourages the general public and the travel industry to stop using single-use plastic and opt to use alternative natural materials.”

Under the 60th-anniverary collaboration, TAT will share with THAI marketing insights of its annual events; such as, the Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok (every February), World Wai Kru Muay Thai Ceremony (17 March, annually), the Great Mekong Bike Ride (around June or July), as well as international events including the Honda LPGA Thailand and PTT Thailand Grand Prix (MotoGP).

THAI can utilise the insights to promote travel packages on these events to specific target groups and offer added value by combining with TAT’s seasonal promotions including the Amazing Thailand Grand Sale and Thai Pass Plus – presenting a boarding pass on THAI and Thai Smile Airways for giveaway items or special discounts from participating shops and tourism establishments.

TAT will also provide publicity support for THAI’s marketing activities. Mr. Sumeth Damrongchaitham, THAI President, said, “THAI is collaborating with TAT to promote our 60th anniversary promotions under the concept of “Double Thai Pride Triple Benefits.”

The promotions will focus on a ‘3Ps’ model: ‘Double Present for PEOPLE’, offering impressive experiences for THAI’s passengers to Thailand; ‘Double PROFIT for Thailand’, generating revenue to help drive the Thai economy, and ‘Double Impact for our PLANET’, promoting responsible tourism.” THAI is launching the ’60 Days Countdown Hot Offer’ for its passengers traveling to Thailand from 1 March – 1 May, 2020.

Privileges will include special prices on Royal Orchid Holiday’s travel packages, including the ‘Explore the Unexplored Thailand’ seamless travels on THAI and Thai Smile Airways, the ‘Customise Tour Experience’ tailor-made itineraries, and many other packages on ecotourism, community-based tourism and local culture experienced.

In addition, THAI will offer its Royal Orchid Plus members special privileges on mileage accrual and redemption throughout 2020.

