TAT promotes more local travels in nationwide road show

Promoting domestic tourism is very much the target of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) as it launched its “Travel in Thailand to Help Rebuild the Nation” project.

A veritable task force of tourism officials met last month at the Hua Hin Grand Hotel & Plaza to plan their promotional road show.

Ms Sangchan Kaewpratumrasmi of Ministry of Tourism and Sports, TAT Chairman Chairat Trirattanacharatporn, Director of Products and Travel Business Boonrapee Damrongrat, TAT Director for Prachuap Khiri Khan Soraya Homchuen and Hua Hin-Cha-am Tourism Business Association President Wasana Srikanjana pooled their professional experiences to tackle this task.

TAT Chairman Chairat said the current project aims to develop a systematic management guideline for entrepreneurs in the tourism industry after the crisis. It would help businesses to operate under the standards of the Hygiene Safety Guidelines (HSG) for the tourism workforce.

Mr Chairat said Covid-19 situation has affected the economies of countries around the world and especially the tourism industry. Thailand’s economy depends mostly on tourism and has been suffering severely since the outbreak. But he said that the situation is gradually improving and if an effective

vaccine could be developed by early 2021, Thai tourism can expect to return to a “new normal” status.

Although the government has allowed the reopening of businesses, huge unemployment is still of primary concern. TAT and health officials have been working together to build good hygienic standards to gain tourists’ confidence when borders and airports reopen to allow international visitors back in.

Already good health measures of wearing masks in public, frequent use of hand sanitisers and social distancing are working. Thailand has started to welcome international tourists under strict health standard protocols by choosing Phuket as the pilot trial province.

Prior to their arrival, tourists need a “fit-to-fly” health certificate and a $100,000 health insurance cover. They also need to be self-quarantined for 14 days upon arrival. The think-tank group stressed the significance of more workshop activities to steer the struggling Thai tourism though the Covid-19 crisis.

President of the Hua Hin-Cha-am Tourism Business Association, Wasana said that this is

a good time for Petchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan province to present ideas on how business operators can attract local and foreign visitors to again come to their restaurants, water parks, shopping malls and markets.

By Hua Hin Today

