Thai billionaire urged government to restart tourism

Dhanin Chearavanont, a Thai billionaire who is also the senior chairman of nation’s largest food and agriculture business ‘CP All Group’ has urged the government to start opening the country to foreign tourists as immediate as possible.

“Thailand’s economic losses from the lockdown are estimated to be around 16 billion baht per day or almost 500 billion baht a month. A longer lockdown will cost us more and more. We need tourism,” Mr Dhanin disclosed to the Post reporters.

Millions have already lost their jobs since the shut down in March, and the tourism industry, which is Thailand’s major earner, was amongst the hardest hit. Currently, Covid-19 cases are almost fully under control, it is the time to act is now, Dhanin says.

“We can’t wait until a vaccine is developed and produced in sufficient quantity to roll out to the entire population. The economy won’t survive that long.”

He says that Thailand’s managing of the Covid-19 outbreak was quite remarkable and should be emphasised in order to attract wealthy tourists back again.

Source: The Thaiger

comments